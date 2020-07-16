6,000+ Arkansas educators weigh in on COVID-19 concerns

"Educators and students want and need to be together when it is safe," Fayetteville Public Schools Teacher Michelle Wolchok said.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — More than 6,000 Arkansas educators weighed in on their COVID-19 concerns ahead of school reopening.

Over 6,000 educators across the state, like Michelle Wolchok with Fayetteville Public Schools, took a survey conducted by the Arkansas Education Association.

“I was not in the least surprised to see the high percentages in the number of teachers who are concerned with the safety of their students, their students’ families, their own lives, and their own families,” Wolchok said.

We are very concerned. MICHELLE WOLCHOK, FAYETTEVILLE PUBLIC SCHOOLS TEACHER

The results showed 90% of respondents are concerned about student health issues related to teaching and learning in schools, and 98% believe it will be very or somewhat difficult to implement social distancing or other safety measures in school buildings.

Related Content Hashtag demanding the safe reopening of Arkansas schools floods social media Video

In addition, more than 40% of respondents said they are considering retiring early or leaving the profession as a result of the pandemic.

Social distancing is critical, PPE is going to be critical…how are we going to make sure that everyone’s comfortable with that and has the space to be able to do that? MICHELLE WOLCHOK, FAYETTEVILLE PUBLIC SCHOOLS TEACHER

Wolchok said she knows the importance of in-person instruction, but she said that can only happen if and when there’s a way to ensure schools are safe.

“Educators and students want and need to be together when it is safe,” she said. “I think as a community we all need to come together and wear our masks and do everything we can to get this community spread down, or there just can’t be in-person classes on August 24.”

Below is the full survey release from the Arkansas Education Association: