7th grader in Prairie Grove making sure pets don’t go hungry

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – One 7th grader in Prairie Grove has taken it upon himself to make sure local pets don’t do hungry in these uncertain times.

“So what we have here is a pet pantry, and I opened it because I felt like there was a need for supplies in the community in this troubling time during the pandemic,” says Kyler Nebeker.

Nebeker’s teacher, Shelley Dougan, tells me he is a part of her EAST class, where students look to find and solve problems in the community.

“We try to solve them through technology that we have and finding community partners,” says Dougan.

But, the idea of a pet pantry was his own.

“He came to me and felt like we needed a pet supply pantry, we have a food pantry that is open 24 hours and used constantly. We were worried that people who were struggling with food, might also not get the supplies that they need for their pets,” says Dougan.

Nebeker tells me he is a big-time pet lover himself, so inside a little something for everyone. I even noticed some fish and bird food in the pantry.

Making sure all these options are available, takes some work. “I go and check on it every single day after school,” says Nebeker.

Great work that comes with great rewards. “Makes me feel really accomplished and happy,” adds Nebeker.

If you’re someone with a pet who’s in need of a little extra assistance you can find the pantry right outside Cajun Lady’s K9 in Prairie Grove. Or if you have to means to donate, you are able on Kebeker’s GoFundMe page.