97-year-old Rogers woman waits for COVID-19 vaccine

She sheds light on surviving through two deadly viruses.

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A 97-year-old woman in Rogers is anxiously waiting for the start of a new year and for her turn getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

ANN KARCHER

I haven’t been out or been to church or anything like that. I’m scared to death. ANN KARCHER, ROGERS RESIDENT



ANN CELEBRATING HER 97TH BIRTHDAY VIA ZOOM

Ann Karcher of Rogers, is the young age of 97.

In her nearly century-long year of life, she’s seen an epidemic and a pandemic.

“Polio was the scare of everybody’s life,” she said. “We thought that it was the scariest thing, but I don’t think it was quite as dangerous as this is.”

Karcher said getting a vaccine is always a top priority of hers. but this time 65 years after the Polio vaccine was developed — it’s more important than ever.

My arm is ready for it. Any day that they offer me the vaccine I will take it. ANN KARCHER, ROGERS RESIDENT

ANN KARCHER & DAUGHTER ALICE ANN MOORE

Karcher’s daughter, Alice Ann Moore, said she’s concerned with how long it will take her mother to get a vaccine — especially since she lives independently in an apartment by herself.

“She stays at home, does her chores, does her exercises, and watches the news,” Moore said. “The only place she’s actually been in a year has been to the doctor.”

It’s getting tiresome, but until I get the vaccine I will just have to do it. ANN KARCHER, ROGERS RESIDENT

Moore said she’s been calling around to see if she can get her mother on a waiting list but has had no luck, so as they both patiently wait — Karcher said she wants to leave Arkansans with this advice:

Listen to the science and do whatever the doctor advises. ANN KARCHER, ROGERS RESIDENT

Karcher has six children, seven grandchildren, and three great grandchildren.