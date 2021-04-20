Locals react to Derek Chauvin’s guilty verdict

“This is huge. It was needed now. Our country really hurt a lot this summer.”

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — From Minneapolis to Northwest Arkansas, people are sorting through how they feel after Derek Chauvin’s guilty verdict in the murder of George Floyd.

After a three-week long trail, the jury finally came to a verdict Tuesday, April 20.

Derek Chauvin was found guilty of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter in the death of Geroge Floyd.

I feel as if, it’s a no-brainer. It should’ve happened and we’re very thankful that this is the outcome of this trial.

DR. COBY DAVIS, PRESIDENT, NWA NAACP

Dr. Coby Davis is President of the NWA Branch of the NAACP.

He said this guilty verdict is huge.

“It’s a very positive statement for all of Black America and really for everyone to know that even law enforcement can be held accountable,” he said.

Anthony Ball, who played a hand in the Fayetteville protests over the summer, agrees.

Ball said this is in no way a celebration, though.

I actually thought I would be happy today about the verdict, I’m still sad.

ANTHONY BALL, LOCAL BUSINESS OWNER 

Both Davis and Ball said Tuesday’s verdict is a day of remembrance.

“This is huge, it was needed now,” Davis said. “Our country really hurt a lot this summer.”

They also say it’s day America took a step in the right direction.

“You hope that there’s some reform and some long-standing change that can happen from that senseless killing,” Ball said.  

