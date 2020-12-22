“A Christmas Story” and its NWA ties

The Daisy Airgun Museum is putting Rogers, Ark. on the map as an attraction for movie lovers and Daisy gun enthusiasts.

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — “A guy named Jean Shepard came here to Daisy and talked about this book of his that was going to become a movie,” Joe Murfin said.

You’ve probably seen it or at least heard of it, it’s called A Christmas Story.

“In the movie, he said the main character wants a Daisy Red Ryder BB gun with a compass in the stock and this thing that tells time, which was a sundial,” Murfin said.

But that gun didn’t exist at the time.

“He said I really don’t care what you think, in my movie it’s going to be a Red Ryder with a compass and sundial so your company might give serious thought to making it that way because after the movie airs they may want the gun that Ralphie had,” Murfin said.

And that they did, A Christmas Story became a box office hit and a part of history for Daisy BB guns, which you can learn more about here inside The Daisy Airgun Museum, managed by Joe Murfin.

“The movie debuted here in Rogers to a small audience of dasiy employees back in 1983,” Murfin said.

Murfin says though the pandemic slowed down foot traffic, they’re working on bringing another attraction you’ll want to see for yourself.

“Just like the Louisville Slugger Museum has a giant ball-bat leaning up against it,” Murfin said. “We’re going to have a giant Red Ryder BB gun leaning up against the museum.”

The gun will stand right outside the museum and will be the wolrd’s largest Daisy BB gun at 25 feet tall.



“It’s one of those larger than life iconic things that people get off the freeway to come into a small town and see for themselves and take their picture with it,” Murfin said.

Whether you’re stopping by to see Ralphie’s gun, picking up a gift for special someone…

“I got [one] for my son but now it’s my wife and two daughters’ turn, carrying Christmas tradition,” customer Brock Hessing said. Or, because someone triple dog dared you, It’ll be more fun than decoding the secret ovaltine message.

