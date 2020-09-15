39-year-old man shot dead in Fort Smith, suspect on the run

Stay with KNWA/FOX 24 as we get more updates.

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — UPDATE: The victim in Monday’s Fort Smith shooting has been identified as Daniel Alexander Ahumada, 39.

Daniel Alexander Ahumada

After interviewing witnesses, Christopher Lee Stowell, 37, has been identified as the suspect.

Christopher Lee Stowell

Two other individuals — Louis Jamison, 29, and Samantha Navrat, 26 — were allegedly present but “fled during the altercation.” Police say they need to be located and interviewed by detectives.

Samantha Navrat

Louis Jameson

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Stowell, Jamison, and Navrat is encouraged to call the Fort Smith Police Department at (479) 709-5116.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Fort Smith Police Department Criminal Investigation Division is investigating a death in the River Valley.

On Monday, September 14, around 7:30 p.m., Fort Smith Police responded to the 4300 block of North 32nd Street to an unknown call.

Upon arrival, one male victim was found dead, according to police.

The FSPD Criminal Investigations Division is now on scene and has begun its investigation. FORT SMITH POLICE DEPARTMENT

Police said since this is an active investigation, there are no other details that can be released at this time.

Stay with KNWA/FOX 24 as we get more updates.