Absentee & provisional ballots being counted in Washington and Benton counties

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Election officials canvassing ballots in Washington and Benton counties, all this in preparation to certify local election results.

This is the process of confirming and counting all of the eligible absentee and provisional ballots so they are part of the final count and election certification.

“We always want every vote that is eligible to be counted even if those votes don’t change the outcome of any election,” said Director of Elections for Washington County, Jennifer Price.

In Washington County, Price said over 800 provisional ballots were cast — and about 600 were accepted.

“There are three categories of ballots they are working with today. One of them is the absentee ballots that the election commissions approved yesterday with the questions about the matching signature,” said Price.

The other categories include ballots for military and civilians overseas and approved provisional ballots.

Benton County workers are canvassing over 1000 provisional ballots and a number of absentee ballots that came in after 6 p-m on election day.

“We deferred those to today to open them up rather than during that hectic time with all of the results coming in from vote centers on election evening,” said Benton County Election Commission, Chairman, Russell Janzalone.

He said about 400 of those ballots were rejected.

“They were not registered in the county or within Arkansas or for whatever reason we had to decline those and we do not like decline ballots unless it’s positively necessary to do so.”

University of Arkansas, Political Science, Assistant Professor, Karen Sebold said a record number of Arkansans voted absentee this year and it takes time to count and verify all of those votes.

“There are no shenanigans here, with the amount of time it’s taking to count these votes. It’s always better to be accurate than fast, fast is great but accuracy is much better,” said Sebold.

Here in Arkansas, state law allows the election commissions to get a head start.

“We were fortunate that we were able to canvass absentee ballots two weeks before the election, so that gave us time to be able to go through the process and verify the paperwork,” said Price.

Though most local elections have been decided, both counties want people to know they will count every eligible ballot.

“It’s important for voters to know that if you cast a ballot whether it is absentee, or early vote, election day or provisional that if your ballot is eligible to be counted then it will be counted in that final certification,” said Price.

The final certification for both counties will take place next Friday, November 13.