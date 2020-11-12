ACHI unveils COVID-19 strategy for Thanksgiving

KNWA

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORTHWEST, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — On Thursday, November 12, the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement released a list of recommended steps for Arkansas families to follow to prevent Thanksgiving celebrations from increasing the spread of COVID-19.

Some of the safety tips the ACHI suggest is that families celebrate with household members only, everyone needs to get tested before partaking in any festivities, and make sure no one is sharing things like serving utensils.

ACHI President and CEO Dr. Joe Thompson said his biggest advice is not letting your guard down just because you’re with family.

We’re not asking you to forgo Thanksgiving in its entirety. We’re asking folks to recognize this temporary period as a different period and we want to safeguard our families.

DR. JOE THOMPSON, ACHI PRESIDENT/CEO

Dr. Thompson said it’s critical people continue to wear masks and stay socially distant.

Watch the video above for more ACHI holiday COVID-19 safety tips.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers