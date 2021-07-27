Actions taken in possible sexual assault case, Huntsville administrators say; parents want more done

HUNTSVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Huntsville school administrators said via email that they’re taking steps to protect kids during investigations into possible sexual assault allegations. Some parents said they think more needs to be done.

Title IX documents revealed some students admitted to putting their genitals into teammates’ mouths while others held them down, calling it “bean dipping” and “baptizing.” In an email, superintendent Audra Kimball said steps have been taken to protect kids during the ongoing Title IX and criminal investigations, and she listed them in an email:

Coaches have visited with players about expectations Coaches have been informed to have a continuous presence in and around the dressing areas Each Head Coach will submit a safety plan detailing how they will monitor players and offer a safe environment for our athletes during times they must be in the dressing area Training for all athletes will be given concerning Title IX, Inappropriate behavior, Hazing and Bullying.

Benjamin Rightsell’s son is a middle-school basketball player. He said he wants the kids at fault to be forced to do virtual learning for the remainder of their high school years, but instead, they’re still playing sports with other kids.

“I feel they have lost the right to participate currently,” Rightsell said. “They shouldn’t be in sports at all, and I know there’s boys still practicing. They went and did pee-wee camps.”