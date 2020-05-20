Activism groups call for end to 287(g) in Benton County

BENTON Co., Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Some groups in Northwest Arkansas are pushing for the Benton County Sheriff’s Office to keep from renewing a federal program called 287(g). Under this initiative, counties are paid to hold certain inmates for Immigration and Customs Enforcement, commonly known as ICE.

“What’s the point? What is it?” said Irvin Camacho, a community activist among those in support of ending the program. “Is it just to be on the good side of ICE? It’s a voluntary program. It’s coming up for renewal [May 30].”

Only a few counties in the state are signed onto 287(g). Washington County declined to renew the program after saying there was significant public support for ending it, which came on the heels of the jail holding Fayetteville artist Alan Rodriguez for federal authorities.

A press packet sent to KNWA/Fox 24 listed Arkansas Immigrant Defense, Equipo De Defensa al Immigrante, Arkansas Justice Reform Coalition, Venceremos and the Bail Project as the groups backing resistance to the program. Camacho said he looks forward to a conversation with Benton County Sheriff Shawn Holloway, who couldn’t be reached through his information assistant prior to publication.