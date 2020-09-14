Additional free tickets available for NWA Walmart drive-ins

KNWA

Tickets for movies like The Goonies and The Iron Giant are available.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Additional tickets have been made available for three of Walmart’s free drive-in movie events in NWA this week.

Tickets for the following movies will be free but must be requested:

  • Sept. 15 @ 7:30p | Bentonville Walmart Supercenter #100, 406 S. Walton Blvd., Bentonville | Movie: The Goonies
  • Sept. 16 @ 7:30p | Bentonville Walmart Supercenter #100, 406 S. Walton Blvd., Bentonville | Movie: The Iron Giant
  • Sept. 18 @ 7:30p | Rogers Walmart Supercenter #5260, 4208 S. Pleasant Crossing Blvd., Rogers | Movie: Selena

The Walmart Drive-In is a pop-event set for more than 160 Supercenter locations across the country, including here in Northwest Arkansas.

The free, socially distanced events offer families a drive-in experience at Walmart Supercenters.

The tour kicked off August 14 and runs through October 21 with 320 showings of hit movies shown in partnership with Tribeca Enterprises.

