ADH: 14% of Arkansans have skipped second vaccine dose

FILE – Registered nurse Allison Miller administers one of the first Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccinations at UW Medicine Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, in Seattle. Several states have been told to expect far fewer doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine in its second week of distribution, but the reason remains a mystery as the company said Thursday, Dec. 17, that its production expectations remain unchanged.(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

"Some people wrongly believe that if they wait past six weeks that they cannot get the second dose which is not accurate."

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — On Monday, April 19, the Arkansas Department of Health reported that 14 percent of Arkansans who’ve gotten their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine have not gotten their second shot in the recommended 6-week window.

According to State Epidemiologist Dr. Jennifer Dillaha, the number of Arkansans skipping the second dose continues to increase.

“Many more people than we would like have delayed that second dose,” Dr. Dillaha said.

In the state’s efforts to try and combat this, Dr. Dillaha said the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) is calling people and reminding them to get fully vaccinated.

The ADH started doing this over the weekend (April 17/18).

If they’re not able to get that second dose when they have planned, and it’s delayed, they can simply go and get that second dose at their convenience. There’s no need to start the series over again. DR. JENNIFER DILLAHA, STATE EPIDEMIOLOGIST, ADH

Dr. Dillaha said even if you are past the 6-week window, you can still get your second shot.

She also said if you cannot get your second dose at the location you got your first, many local pharmacies have enough vaccines to give out the second shot.

According to Dr. Dilllaha, the Pfizer vaccine is about 80 percent effective in preventing infection with one dose and is about 90 percent effective with two doses.