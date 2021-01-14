ADH: “Be patient” as Arkansas begins Phase 1B next week

ADH prepares for higher demand of COVID-19 vaccines as more people are allowed to get the shot

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Next week, the ADH expects hundreds of thousands of people to sign up to get vaccinated as we begin phase 1B.

This’ll include people 70 and older, and teachers.

Dr. Dillaha says one challenge will be meeting the demand with limited doses.

She says they’re receiving the same amount they have these past couple of weeks, about 38,000 when only healthcare workers were able to get the shot.

She advises you to be patient and to not make more than one appointment.

“It could delay other people getting the vaccine because if someone makes four appointments for the same person then there are three other people who cannot get appointments,” Dr. Dillaha said.

There’s a list of of where you can sign up to get your vaccine on the ADH website.