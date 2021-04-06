ADH: Children could be predominant carriers of COVID-19 variants

Dr. Dillaha said right now, it's a race between vaccines and variants.

Illustration of changing genetic structure to new strain. (Getty Images)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWAKFTA) — Arkansas State Epidemiologist Dr. Jennifer Dillaha said she’s concerned children could make a COVID-19 variant predominant in the state.

As of now, Arkansas has detected three different variants, according to the ADH.

Although young people are not the ones most severely affected, Dr. Dillaha said they’re at risk of spreading the virus to those who are.

“Parents, grandparents, teachers, as well as older siblings,” she said. “A whole host of people that children interact with.”

She wants to stress to Arkansans that this pandemic is far from over.

