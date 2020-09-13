ADH launches ‘cancel COVID-19 on college campuses video challenge’

Creative PSA videos sharing the importance of following ADH guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19 can win up to $5,000.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Health is launching a competition to reward student videos with messages aimed at preventing additional positive cases.

‘Be Well Arkansas’ is the Arkansas Department of Health’s (ADH) Wellness Services that link Arkansans to local resources they can use to improve their health and well-being, according to a press release.

With more positive cases emerging as students move back on campus and socialize, the ADH launched a competition to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The challenge will focus on short-format video content to amplify trusted voices on college campuses so messages resonate with students, the release states.

Entries should promote and encourage COVID-19 safety by wearing a facial mask or practicing social distancing and be unique to Arkansas.

See the full press release below:

SUBMISSION START: 09/11/2020

SUBMISSION END: 11/06/2020 11:59 PM

WINNERS ANNOUNCED: 12/04/2020

The Challenge:

Explain how college students can prevent the spread of COVID-19 on their campus and in their surrounding community in a short (30 seconds to 2 minutes) YouTube video, that uses entertainment, emotion, creativity, and/or humor to motivate students to respond.



Prizes:

Prizes will be allocated as follows:

• $5,000 for a grand prize winner.

• $2,500 for a runner-up.

• $1,000 for (10) honorable mentions.



Video Eligibility:

To be eligible to participate in the Challenge, the applicant must submit a video that meets the following requirements:

• Be 30 seconds to 2 minutes in length.

• Be uploaded to YouTube.

• Be fact-based and contain no misleading or false information.



Applicant eligibility:

This video prize challenge is open to any registered student organization that can create a video that

meets all the requirements of this challenge. No individual entries will be accepted. Each group may

submit more than one video.



All videos are strongly encouraged to:

Contain a balance of emotional storytelling and clear, relevant, motivating information.

Discuss the link between tobacco use, diabetes, and COVID19.

Discuss the importance of getting a flu vaccination.

Highlight campus diversity and include messaging that is inclusive to all groups including racial and ethnic minorities, non-English speakers, persons with disabilities, and others.

Consider using languages other than English.

Defining COVID-19 Terms such as Isolation, Quarantine, Case Contact, Case Investigation.

Contain messages that encourage the proper use of cloth masks and discourage gaiters,

bandanas, and masks with valves.

Encourage testing and reporting results to the appropriate campus entity.

Contain messaging about avoiding crowds.

Guidance for Video Tags and Titles:

Appropriately tagging and titling videos can make them more visible. Some suggested hashtags include:

• #bewellArkansas

• #cancelCOVID

Terms and Conditions:

By submitting an application, applicants confirm that they have the written consent of any person or business to appear in the video or the parent or guardian of any minor who appears in the video.

Judging Process:

Each submission will be scored by multiple reviewers on the following five criteria, which are described in detail below:

• Potential for impact (25%)

• Diversity/Inclusion (25%)

• Technical quality (5%)

• Be well impact – tobacco, diabetes, flu vaccine (15%)

• Viral potential (15%)

• Creativity (15%)

How to submit your entry:

To apply, participants should email the required information to Danny.Baxter@arkansas.gov at any time during the submission period with the Subject Line: “Video Challenge [Team Name], [Title of Video].” Please include a web link to your video and the required written information as described in the “What to Submit” section.

What to Submit:

(1) Link to a 30-second to 2-minute Digital Video:

(2) Team information: In a word or PDF document, please briefly state: