ADH looking into counting antigen results toward positive case count

A healthcare worker performs an antigen test, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at a COVID-19 testing site outside Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. State officials say Florida has surpassed 500,000 coronavirus cases. Meanwhile, testing is ramping up following a temporary shutdown of some sites because of Tropical Storm Isaias. Antigen testing reveals whether a person is currently infected with COVID-19. It differs from antibody testing because once the infection is gone, antigens won’t be present. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Dept. of Health is looking into counting antigen test results toward the daily reported positive case count, a spokesperson said Saturday.

“We are working on how to present this, and we are tracking,” said Gavin Lesnick, the ADH spokesperson.

Antigen tests are newer than their traditional PCR counterparts. They produce quicker results, often allowing one to know if he or she tested positive in 20 minutes to an hour. A positive result combined with symptoms or exposure to the virus is, “by definition, a real COVID-19 case,” said Dr. Jennifer Dillaha with the ADH.

The latest COVID-19 numbers reported by the ADH don’t include antigen test results, Lesnick said.

“We are receiving that data, but it will not be mixed into the total of confirmed cases,” Lesnick said.

Antigen results are considered probable, Lesnick said, while PCR results are confirmed, causing the distinction.