ADH nursing home COVID-19 report hasn’t been updated in 2+ weeks

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Since November 23, an updated nursing home COVID-19 report has not been released by the Arkansas Department of Health.

ADH WEBSITE: 12/9. 9:30 P.M.

KNWA/FOX 24 has had viewers reach out to us wondering why the ADH has not updated its nursing home COVID-19 report in more than two weeks.

KNWA/FOX 24 has been asking the same question since Thursday, December 3.

A spokesman with the ADH said due to a team member being out for a few days, reporting has been backed up — which he said is not unusual with so much data to compile.

The spokesman told KNWA/FOX 24 an updated report was supposed to be released on Wednesday, December 9, but as of 9:30 p.m., there was still no report.

