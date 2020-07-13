ADH ramps up COVID-19 testing efforts in Northwest Arkansas

KNWA

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Health is ramping up COVID-19 testing efforts in Northwest Arkansas.

More than 800 people were tested Saturday at the Washington County Health Unit in Fayetteville, said spokesperson Richard Taffner. These testing events are important to track the virus in the community to know how it spreads, he said.

Starting Monday, there will be free testing at the Washington County Health Unit and the Benton County Health Unit in Rogers. People can get tested from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. five days a week.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements
About Coronavirus
Human Coronavirus Types
References and Links
Latest Announcements
About Coronavirus
Human Coronavirus Types
References and Links

Latest Video

Local News Video

FOX24 Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers