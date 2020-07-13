ADH ramps up COVID-19 testing efforts in Northwest Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Health is ramping up COVID-19 testing efforts in Northwest Arkansas.

More than 800 people were tested Saturday at the Washington County Health Unit in Fayetteville, said spokesperson Richard Taffner. These testing events are important to track the virus in the community to know how it spreads, he said.

Starting Monday, there will be free testing at the Washington County Health Unit and the Benton County Health Unit in Rogers. People can get tested from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. five days a week.