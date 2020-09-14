ADH releases current COVID-19 school cases

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — On Monday, the ADH released a report with the most up-to-date information regarding COVID-19 cases in Arkansas schools.
As of September 14, Fort Smith Public Schools has the most confirmed cumulative COVID-19 cases, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.
The ADH reports 574 active COVID-19 cases in public schools across the state.
The top five schools with confirmed active cases are:
- Fort Smith School District: 25
- Pulaski County Special School District: 20
- Springdale School District: 18
- Berryville School District: 14
- Little Rock School District: 14