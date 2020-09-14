ADH releases current COVID-19 school cases

These are the current coronavirus numbers in Arkansas schools.

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — On Monday, the ADH released a report with the most up-to-date information regarding COVID-19 cases in Arkansas schools.

As of September 14, Fort Smith Public Schools has the most confirmed cumulative COVID-19 cases, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

The ADH reports 574 active COVID-19 cases in public schools across the state.

The top five schools with confirmed active cases are:

  • Fort Smith School District: 25
  • Pulaski County Special School District: 20
  • Springdale School District: 18
  • Berryville School District: 14
  • Little Rock School District: 14

