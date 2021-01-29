ADH relies on pharmacies for accurate and timely vaccination reporting

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS, (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas receives thousands of doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines every week and the allocation of these shipments is done in a very strategic way.

More than 250 pharmacies across the state are administering COVID-19 vaccines. The department of health tells us it’s important for these pharmacies to keep track of all vaccination data.

Dr. Jennifer Dillaha with the ADH said the state is making good progress working with pharmacies to report data in a timely manner.

Pharmacies need to keep track of various things including, who received the vaccine, on what date and which vaccine they received. All of those figures are then added to the state’s information system called Web IZ.

Dr. Dillaha said there are a couple of ways to input the data, and although there is a learning curve, pharmacies are figuring out what works best for them.

She said the goal is to have pharmacies input their data daily to avoid having a lag.

“We’ve asked for 24 hours, it’s not always possible but that is what they are shooting for and it’s a great help to us. We do want them to report their inventory every day,” said Dillaha.

With the number of pharmacies giving out the vaccine the ADH had to increase its staff in order to assist pharmacies when they have problems with the site, need help inputting data or pulling reports.

The ADH develops a distribution plan of the vaccines week to week and the vaccination data helps determine the number of doses that end up in every county and essentially every participating pharmacy.

The department of health tells us, right now the number of vaccines the state receives is based on its population. However, there have been discussions about adding bonus doses for states who are doing a good job using up their vaccines and getting them administered to people.

“As state, if we are not using our vaccine well and getting it into the arms of people quickly it may limit the amount of vaccine that we as a state receive. We are doing a good job but we have to be able to show it,” said dr. Dillaha.

The data also helps determine how many second doses of the vaccines needs to be stored away for each pharmacy.

People need to meet the minimum interval before getting their second shot so that it’s effective and that shipment is guaranteed to all the pharmacies.

Dr. Dillaha said the supply is limited which means they have to make tough decisions, but timely reporting helps them make the best decisions on where to send more or fewer vaccines.