ADH removes out-of-state cases from daily numbers, causing Saturday totals to appear off

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Dept. of Health announced Saturday that it had removed a group of reported cases found to be out-of-state residents or duplicates, causing the totals to appear skewed in the daily update.

The ADH reported 51,882 total cases after announcing 851 new positives. This was down from the 52,392 cases reported Friday.

“We have worked to validate our records, and have removed cases that were found to be out-of-state residents or duplicates,” the ADH tweeted.

