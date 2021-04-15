ADH: Report severe COVID-19 vaccine reactions

The ADH recommends if you've suffered from severe or unusual symptoms like nausea or leg pain, you should see a doctor and make a report

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) – A CDC panel decided Wednesday to postpone a decision on Johnson and Johnson’s vaccine, keeping distribution paused in Arkansas.

Earlier this week — the CDC and FDA recommended states to stop giving out the COVID-19 vaccine temporarily as it investigates six cases of women developing a blood-clotting disorder.

Dr. Jennifer Dillaha with the Arkansas Department of Health says no reports of rare events like these cases have been made to our state.

She says for those who got the vaccine more than three weeks ago, the risk of developing a severe reaction is very low. However, if you’ve suffered from severe or unusual symptoms like nausea or leg pain, you should see a doctor and make a report.

“We do strongly encourage everyone who’s had such an event to report it, even if they aren’t sure the vaccine caused it,” Dr. Dilaha said.

You can make a report if you’ve suffered a severe reaction by using the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System.