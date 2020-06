WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Washington County has reported 1,016 total COVID-19 cases on Sunday, June 7, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

In the same update, the ADH also reported Benton County has 956 total positive cases.

No new deaths were reported on Sunday (June 7).

There are now 9,426 total coronavirus cases in the Natural State, an increase of 325 cases since Saturday.