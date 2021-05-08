ADH says Pfizer could be available for children 12-15 as soon as next week

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Arkansas Department of Health says children age 12 to 15 could be eligible for the Pfizer vaccine as soon as next week.

To see how this could affect the state’s vaccine roll-out, we connected with State Epidemiologist, Dr. Jennifer Dillaha.

Dillaha tells us if Pfizer were to be approved for children in this age range, she expects there would be a large initial turnout, which then tapers off in a similar way to what we’ve already seen with adults. Dillaha also offered her advice for parents who could be on the fence about whether or not to vaccinate their children.

“I want to encourage them to have a frank conversation with their pediatrician or family practice doctor to express their concern and their questions and get good accurate information,” says Dillaha.

Dillaha adds the strategies for vaccine rollout age 12 to 15 would be identical to what we’re already doing. Make the vaccine is easily accessible and readily available.