ADH: Testing capacity increases

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Arkansas Department of Health reports an increase in testing capabilities.

Dr. Jennifer Dillaha is the Medical Director for Immunizations and Outbreak Response for ADH.

She says the state has received 60 thousand test kits from FEMA this month.

She also says it’s been easier purchasing test kits than it was a month ago when supplies were limited.

Commercial labs, hospitals, and other healthcare providers have increased the capacity to run larger amounts of tests in the same time – resulting in less of a backlog and delay in groups receiving results.

“We know from the testing we’ve done in congregate living situations that the percent positive for people who are asymptomatic is higher than we anticipate,” Dillaha said.

Dillaha says if you’ve been exposed to COVID-19 you still need to quarantine for 14 days even if you received a negative test result.