ADH tries to slow COVID-19 spread through contact tracing

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Health is trying to slow the spread of COVID-19 by increasing the number of contact tracers in the state.

As of Friday, May 8, the department has about 200 contact tracers — these are people who keep up with COVID-19 patients and trace their footsteps.

The Arkansas Department of Health then follows up with anyone who may have been exposed and asks them to quarantine immediately.

Dr. Jennifer Dillaha is the Medical Director of Immunizations and Outbreak Response for the Arkansas Department of Health.

She said the department is working very hard to slow the spread, by making sure it catches COVID-19 early on.

“One thing that we are doing a little different lately is when a new contact is identified, we try to go ahead and get them tested,” she said.

Dr. Dillaha said the department has been working hard to increase its capacity, not just in terms of the people, but also the system that supports them.

She said she wants to stress to Arkansans the importance of answering their calls and assisting them with the questions.