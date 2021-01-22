ADH: “We don’t have enough doses coming into our state to meet the demand.”

Local health leaders explain what they need at the federal level to help with our Covid-19 response in Arkansas

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Part of President Biden’s Covid-19 plan includes getting everyone over the age of 65 vaccinated, setting up more vaccination sites ran by the federal government, and vaccinating 100 million Americans in 100 days.

“We have plenty of people ready to get vaccinations but we don’t have enough doses coming into our state to meet the demand for vaccine,” Dr. Jennifer Dillaha said.

State health leaders like Dr. Jennifer Dillaha and John Vinson with the Arkansas Pharmacists Assoc. say it’s the limited supply that will also affect when we can move into phase 1-C and help contribute to President Biden’s goals.

“With Arkansas having 1% of the population – to vaccinate 100 million Americans with us doing our part at 1%, we would need about 75,000 vaccines coming in per week to be able to maintain that pace for 100 days,” Vinson said.

Right now, Arkansas is only receiving a little more than 31,000 doses per week. The only hope they have right now is the approval of a third or fourth vaccine and President Biden’s team working with manufacturers to increase supply.

“I think being focused and systematic using the small doses we get every week is important,” Dr. Dillaha said. She says the plan in place is effective because it’s still protecting our most vulnerable adults and healthcare workers from Covid-19.