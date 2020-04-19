Advances in telehealth bode well for future, UA medical director says

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Telehealth visits are becoming increasingly popular among Americans due to COVID-19 social-distancing guidelines, and a University of Arkansas health professional said they’ll only increase after the pandemic ends.

Huda Sharaf is the University of Arkansas’ Pat Walker Center medical director. She said digital health may be the “new normal”. Telemedicine has been a research topic for years. It’s a way for doctors to provide medical assistance when they are in a different location than their patients.

Telehealth also benefits rural areas, Sharaf said, giving doctors access to patients they wouldn’t normally be able to reach. Although it doesn’t provide all the same benefits as an in-person visit, such as getting a patient’s heart or lungs checked, advancements may soon make those available.

Sharaf said she thinks telehealth will be here to stay.

“When you’re being faced with the option of offering no care, or televisits, you’re gonna pick televisits,” Sharaf said. “You want your patients to have access to medical care. That’s our responsibility, that’s our priority.”

The same guidelines apply for in-person and telehealth visits. The online video platform Pat Walker uses has patient-provider privacy and complies with federal health laws. Providers send patients a link, Sharaf said, and a virtual waiting room awaits patients. The process streamlines how doctors and patients interact in a digital environment.

“[Our platform] has been HIPAA reviewed and approved,” Sharaf said. “The way that it differs from a lot of these video platforms is that it tries to mimic an actual office experience.”