Airport safety measures amid COVID-19

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Airports and airlines are stepping up their safety measures amid the pandemic.

Chief Operating Officer for XNA, Kelly Johnson, said if everyone continues to do their part, by wearing a mask and social distance when possible the risk of spreading COVID-19 will be much lower.

Johnson recommends bringing hand sanitizer, wipes and extra masks with you on your trip. You can take extra precautions by wiping down your seat in the waiting area before boarding.

When you get on a plane, sanitize your space by wiping down your seat, armrest, belt buckle and table tray. If you can avoid it, travel only with your carry on, so you have fewer people handling your belongings.

There are five airlines that serve this airport Delta, United, Frontier, Allegiant and American airlines. Each one is requiring its staff and passengers to have a mask on throughout its flight.

Depending on the airline, not following its rules could mean being kicked off the flight and possibly banned from using the airline again.

Johnson said the ventilation systems in airplanes improve the air quality which also helps reduce the risk of you catching the virus.

“It’s been in place probably for like two years now. The airlines went to medical-grade HEPA filters. The ventilation in those airplanes goes through those HEPA filters that can catch the virus in those filters and air is recirculated every 90 seconds,” said Johnson.

At XNA, the airport is electro-statically sprayed every night to kill anything floating around in the air.

There are also social distancing stickers on the ground and hand sanitizing stations.

Johnson reminds you to read over all of the guidelines in place for the airline and airport you will use for travel before booking your flights