Alma residents forced to take shelter during the storm

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – “From inside the shelter it sounded like a hail storm hitting the door it’s was pretty loud, and our neighbor said this is the scariest she’s ever seen it,” says Alma resident, Jessica Smelley.

Smelley says she was at home with her husband and child when the storm rolled through Monday night.

“We knew the neighbors across the street had a storm shelter so we just decided to run over there. We don’t even know them, but just by the grace of God we were hoping they let us in there,” says Garrett Smelley.

After the worst of it had come through, everyone in the bunker was safe and the house was still standing.

“When we came back to the house the front door which was locked and it had blown open and our screen door was broke and they were tons of trees down,” says Smelley.

Thankfully all of those I spoke with tell me no one to their knowledge was hurt, however, it’s a clean-up and a half which is going to be required down in Alma.