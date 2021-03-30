Alma School District to end mask requirement

ALMA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Alma School District Superintendent David Woolly announced on the district’s Facebook page that the schools’ mask requirement will end March 31.

The school will continue to practice other previous safety and sanitation practices such as disinfecting facilities every night, providing hand sanitizer, encouraging hand washing, and emphasizing social distancing.

Woolly said the school district has complied with the directives given by the Arkansas Department of Health and will continue to do so.

Woolly also says that although, masks will not be required, the school district encourages everyone to consider wearing a mask whenever in close contact with other people. Students, staff, and visitors are welcome to continue to wear masks whenever at school and during events.

On March 30, Governor Asa Hutchinson announced the statewide mask mandate will end, and that cities are allowed to set their own mask mandates.