Alma Schools see around 75% of staff get first round of vaccinations

ALMA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — About 75-percent of Alma School District’s 550 employees have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Alma Schools Superintendent David Woolly said the district was able to do this in a little more than 2 weeks with the help of local pharmacies and even having vaccination clinics at the schools.

I think everybody, not just educators are really excited that we’re at this point. DAVID WOOLLY, SUPERINTENDENT ALMA SCHOOLS



Woolly said for those who didn’t get the first dose and later decide they want it, they will be able to receive it at the next vaccination event scheduled in a couple of weeks.

Stay with KNWA/FOX 24 as we continue to follow where Northwest Arkansas and River Valley schools are at with vaccinations.