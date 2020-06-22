Alma woman dies in LeFlore County two-car crash

LEFLORE COUNTY, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — An Alma woman died in a two-car crash after she was ejected from her car, according to the LeFlore County Sheriff’s Office.

Tiffany Brehaut, 28, was pronounced dead at the scene with internal injuries, police said. The crash happened around 12:36 p.m. Sunday. While driving on SH9 near US59 in LeFlore County, she ran off the road to the right and overcorrected by swerving into the left lane, where she crossed the line and struck another driver.

Brehaut was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected 32 feet from the area of impact, police said.

Glen Porter, 67, was the driver of the other car and was taken to Baptist Hospital in Fort Smith, where he was treated and released.