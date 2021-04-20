Amazuem prepares for anual Ungala

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Scott Family Amazeum is going to be closed to the public on Saturday because it will be hosting its annual Ungala.

“The Ungala is one of the signature events of Northwest Arkansas,” says Marketing Manager for the Amazeum, Paul Stolt.

“We like to think of it as the opportunity for grown-ups to come out and play like their little kids,” says Stolt.

The event itself will feature its traditional elements such as the flame organ, 24-volt racers, and phosphorescent wall, but it will also include a signature element to this year’s ungala.

“This year we’re bringing Impulse, the Impulse is a collection of 30 to 40 foot digitally-enabled light and sound seesaws,” says Stolt.

Dustin Griffith is one who’s tasked with coming up with these crazy elements and I asked him what it’s like transitioning from designing for kids to grown-ups.

“In a lot of ways, it’s easier, I don’t think the kids are as hard on stuff as adults are. we just try to think of things that are silly,” says Griffith.

Stolt says the proceeds from the event will go towards funding several of the Amazuem’s children-focused initiatives including summer camps and other programs.