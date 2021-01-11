Answering your President Trump impeachment questions

A political analyst said if House Democrats proceeded as planned, it will look like no other presidential impeachment in U.S. history.

NORTHWEST, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Speaker Nancy Pelosi said House Democrats plan to move forward with a second impeachment of President Trump, even though his term of office expires next week.

We are in uncharted waters. BRIAN CALFANO, POLITICAL ANALYST



After Republicans blocked a call for Vice President Mike Pence to strip President Trump of power under the 25th Amendment, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Monday, January 11, the House is moving forward with impeaching President Trump for a second time – accusing him of encouraging Wednesday’s (Jan. 6) deadly Capitol riot.

“This is really a process and a trial with political ramifications behind them,” Political Analyst Brian Calfano said.

If the House votes to impeach Trump, the case moves to the Senate, and with less than two weeks until his term is up, you might be asking yourself – Can President Trump be removed from office by the Senate after his term ends? If so, what’s the point?

Calfano said there are two reasons.

“You’re still showing to the public that these were charges that two-thirds or more of the senate decided were of the stature that if this person were still in office, he or she would be thrown out,” he said. “If they vote to do the conviction, they can then turn around and vote by a simple majority to bar President Trump or any other federal officeholder who’s in this situation from holding office again.”

According to Calfano, this is not going to have much impact on the average person.

“Unless they’re card-carrying members of MAGA, and they are committed to the President, and supporting the president’s agenda, and his cause, and they feel personally slighted,” he said. “But it’s not going to have any impact on policy or the government’s ability to function.”

When it comes to losing presidential benefits, Calfano said it’s likely there might be less money in Trump’s pension to fund his library, but as of now, it’s unclear what presidential perks could be taken away, although a conviction by the Senate would open the door to those possibilities.

