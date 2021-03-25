Anti-Defamation League, Republican strategist discuss hate crime bill in response to rising anti-Asian American violence

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — An Anti-Defamation League (ADL) regional office tweeted that Arkansas should implement a hate crime bill after a Bentonville Fire Capt. was arrested in Hot Springs following a fight with an Asian-American man. A state Republican strategist said the law wouldn’t prevent future instances.

Benjamin Snodgrass, 44, was arrested in Hot Springs after an Asian-American man said Snodgrass attacked him outside Oaklawn Casino. Police said Snodgrass asked the man if he knew he was in America and pushed him, instigating a fight.

In a tweet, the ADL South Central account expressed concern and called for the passage of a hate crime law in Arkansas. The state’s one of only three without one.

ADL is incredibly concerned about the alleged anti-Asian attack being reported by @KNWAFOX24 and calls upon @bcpublicsafety to investigate this fully. At a time of skyrocketing attacks against Asian-Americans, Arkansas needs a hate crime law. https://t.co/MEfvqvivY3 — ADL South Central (@ADLSouthCentral) March 25, 2021

Ken Yang is the Director of Governmental Affairs for the Arkansas Family Council. He said he’s concerned about recent violence but doesn’t think a law would be preventative.

“We need to educate the public when it comes to those things and not pass laws that don’t prevent anything,” Yang said.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R) and others have expressed support for some form of a hate crime law.