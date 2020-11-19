AR: 3,000+ filed for unemployment — week ending 11/14

Nearly 24,000 Arkansans are on some type of unemployment assistance

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Initial unemployment claims in Arkansas for the week ending November 14 were 3,032, a decrease of 640 from November 7, according to the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL).

PUA Claims: There were 3,332 claims for the week ending November 7, an increase of 747 from the previous week.

PEUC Claims: For the week ending October 31, 13,473 filed for benefits, the week before, October 24, 15,678 filed for benefits, according to the DOL.

EXTENDED BENEFITS (EB): As of October 31, 3,859 Arkansans filed, as of October 17, 2,900 filed EB claims.

An EB claim is for those who have exhausted all benefits — UI, PEUC — and it offers an additional 16 weeks (four months) of payments.

Across the country, 742,000 Americans filed unemployment for the first time for the week ending November 14. This is a bit of an increase (31,000), according to the DOL.

The latest data from Johns Hopkins University COVID-19 data shows 56.4 million global cases and 11.5 million are in the U.S., as of Thursday, November 19.

In Arkansas, COVID-19 continues an upward climb. The state has 16,577 active cases and 118,751 recoveries, and 30 deaths as of Wednesday, November 18.

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers