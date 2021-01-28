AR long-term care facilities get nearly 20,000 unneeded COVID-19 doses

FILE – In this Jan. 7, 2021, file photo syringes containing the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine sit in a tray in a vaccination room at St. Joseph Hospital in Orange, Calif. Taking a new direction to speed release of coronavirus vaccines, President-elect Joe Biden’s office said Friday he would end the current practice of holding back vaccine doses to guarantee that people who get their first shot can also get a required second inoculation three weeks later. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

“What they need is a lot less than what they have.”

NORTHWEST, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Thousands of doses for COVID-19 vaccines were allocated to Arkansas long-term care facilities that didn’t actually need them.

That number looks really really bad and granted it was way over-executed, but when they did the poll for the allocation, it was for first and second doses. COLONEL ROBERT ATOR, ARKANSAS ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT COMMISION



The Arkansas Department of Health told KNWA/FOX 24 it’s expecting nearly 20,000 doses of the vaccine from CVS and Walgreen to be sent back because the federal partnership over-estimated the number of doses actually needed.

Those are the best numbers we have available. It is important to note that they are estimates, and the situation is fluid, so they could change, but that is what we are expecting at this time. GAVIN LESNICK, ARKANSAS DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

The ADH said the surplus doses included 17,000 that were initially allocated to Walgreens and 12,000 that were designated for CVS.

What they need is a lot less than what they have. DR. JENNIFER DILLAHA, ARKANSAS DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH



According to Dr. Jennifer Dillaha with the ADH, this is because CVS and Walgreens estimated the number of doses needed based on the number of licensed beds in the state.

“Most facilities, only about 2/3 of the beds have people in them,” she said. “And then they doubled that number to account for the number of workers.”

Due to COVID-19 and people not moving into families and the number of deaths we’ve had in the facilities, the number of vaccines that were allocated for long term care was actually higher than what we had to have. RACHEL BUNCH, ARKANSAS HEALTH CARE ASSOCIATION



So, what’s the state going to do with those thousands of unneeded doses?

Dr. Dillaha said they’re going back to a different group of high-risk Arkansans.

“What Walgreens has agreed to do, those unused doses they are making available to people who are 70 and older through their pharmacies throughout Arkansas,” she said. “CVS is working on a similar plan to vaccinate folks.”

According to the state, 3,000 doses should be available at certain CVS locations starting Monday, February 1.

Stay with KNWA/FOX 24 News as we continue to follow this story.