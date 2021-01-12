AR teachers react to getting COVID-19 vaccines sooner

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Educators in Arkansas are one step closer to getting a COVID-19 vaccine.

Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Tuesday, January 12, Arkansans 70 and older, as well as K-12 school staff members, can get vaccinated starting Monday, January 18.

KNWA/FOX 24 spoke to a teacher with Fort Smith Public Schools who said this feels like a weight that’s been lifted off her shoulders.

It’s just nice that even though we can’t control what kids do outside of the classroom, there’s an option out there for us to take something to protect ourselves if others aren’t taking those necessary precautions. PAIGE TURNEY, TEACHER, FORT SMITH PUBLIC SCHOOLS



Fort Smith Public Schools released the following statement to KNWA/FOX 24 about the district’s vaccination plans:

Fort Smith Public Schools is working with local healthcare providers and pharmacies to schedule a vaccination clinic for FSPS employees. Additionally, the district is exploring options that may allow time for employees to go to providers to receive the vaccination during the school day. We will share additional details regarding these plans as they become available. We are grateful to Governor Hutchinson, to the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education and the Arkansas Department of Health for their work to address the safety needs and concerns of classroom teachers and school support team. Christina Williams

Fort Smith Public Schools

Bentonville Public Schools also provided KNWA/FOX 24 with details about the district’s vaccination plans: