AR VACCINE PLAN: Who’s next after Phase 1C?

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas recently opened up vaccines to those in Phase 1C.

The question is now that it’s open, who’s next on getting the vaccine?

According to Program Manager for Arkansas Vaccine Distribution, Colonel Robert Ator, after Phase 1C is “general population” — meaning anyone who wants the shot will be able to get it.

Anybody 16 and above that haven’t had a chance yet to get it in Phase A, B, C is going to [be able to get] it in Phase 2. COL. ROBERT ATOR, PROGRAM MANAGER, AR VACCINE DISTRIBUTION

Col. Ator said the state is building plans to make sure everyone who wants the vaccine is offered it by May 1.

Stay with KNWA/FOX 24 News as we continue to follow where the state is at with vaccinations.