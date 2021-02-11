ARDOT and locals prepare for the winter weather ahead

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Colder than normal temperatures are continuing to cause problems on Northwest Arkansas’s roads and it’s forecasted that things could get worse before they get any better. To see how ARDOT will be handling the road this weekend we spoke to Dave Parker.

“What we are doing now is there is a small window of opportunity to this afternoon where the temperatures will actually be above freezing, so we are going to take full advantage of that and we are kind of at a plowing stage now,” says Parker.

Parker says they have been working 12-hour shifts since the beginning of the week prepping for these colder temperatures.

“Not a whole lot we can do when it is 10 degrees out so that is why we are trying to get out and ahead of it now and then look at the forecast for Monday Tuesday,” says Parker.

ARDOT is not the only one trying to get out ahead it, one local hardware store tells me there has been an enormous run on ice melt.

“We sold we sold over 260 bags in just one day. I mean we did sell anything other than icemelt until noon or so,” says Store Manger, Michael Howard.

Howard says even though the store sold out in record time, they tried to do their best to get everyone what they need.

“I want 100 bags, I want a full pallet I want 2 pallets, but we didn’t have that much and we didn’t want to give it all away we wanted everyone to have it,” says Howard.

Parker says he understands there are those who need to go to work, however, for those who don’t necessarily need to leave the house you should do your best to stay off the roads. This will allow ARDOT and emergency services the space to do their jobs