ARDOT & Benton County road care plan

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Snow continues to fall across Northwest Arkansas and when it comes to getting that snow off the roads it has been all hands on deck.

Yes both ARDOT and Benton County want you to know road crews are working incredibly hard to plow Northwest Arkansas out of this mess, even though when you look out your window it might not appear that way.

Director of Communications for Benton County, Channing Barker, says they have twelve trucks on the road with a total of seventy-nine crew members that have been working on alternating shifts.

However, this storm, in particular, comes with several challenges. Crews have been noticing the top layer of sand and salt in the trucks freezing over which is something personal has to consistently stop and fix.

This coupled with the rate that the snow is coming down hasn’t made it anything any easier.

“They might look like they were touched an hour ago and then all of a sudden it looks like they have never been touched,” says Barker. “It might appear that we have not been doing anything but let me tell ya we have been out there constantly.”

“We are plowing one lane of the interstate and then 20 or 30 minutes later it comes down again,” says ARDOT‘s Dave Parker.

Barker says because they are expecting the temperature to hit below zero tonight, Benton county can not allow crews out after dark. She expects the process will resume around 3:00 a.m. and urge everyone for their own safety to stay off the roads.