ARDOT getting roads ready for the morning commute

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Arkansas Department of Transportation’s Dave Parker and tells me they are doing everything they possibly can to get the roads ready for those commuting in the morning.

Parker says, “the crews out there are doing the best they can and the goal, of course, is to be out all night treating roads and to get things squared away for Monday morning when folks get back to work.”

Parker tells me that ARDOT has an army of fifty to sixty trucks on the road tonight and over one-hundred employees.

Parker says, “most of the primary route in that area are in pretty good shape you know we have had some issues with the less-traveled roads certainty in the hilly spots.”

The director of communications for Benton county, Channing Barker says even though ARDOT is doing a great job, she says, “you know if you don’t have to leave the house please don’t because there are a lot of slick spots.”

ARDOT will be working around the clock tonight on alternating shifts keeping the roads clear and if you do need to leave the house tonight you should take special precautions.

Parker says, “when you see the snow plows just remember you know to give them room to operate we recommend staying two-hundred feet behind them to let them do their job.”