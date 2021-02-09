Are you planning on claiming your stimulus in your tax return

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – We have had several viewers reach out to us to let us know that they did not receive one or both of their stimulus payments for one reason or another. However, one local CPA says there is some good news on the horizon.

Those who didn’t receive Economic Impact Payment 1 or 2 will be able to claim it on their 2020 tax return.

Jake Keen with Keen and Company CPAs says because of all the back and forth with the IRS it’s understandable how duplicate payments could have been a concern, and settling everything during tax season is a fair way to go about it.

Also, if you’re someone who usually does not file a tax return the IRS will have your back as well.

“They have a special section now for non-filer citizens who normally don’t have to file in an income tax return, they’re retired, or they’re strictly receiving social security benefits,” says Jake Keen.

To actually claim your missing stimulus you will need to fill out the Recovery Rebate Credit Worksheet located on line 30 of your 1040 or 1040-SR.