Arkansans enjoy the outdoors during the freezing temps

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Despite the dangerously low temps and icy roads, people in Bentonville found ways to enjoy the outdoors during the winter storm.

All day, emergency crews have asked residents to stay off the roads, if possible, and many people did just that!

There were people ice skating on ponds, sledding, and some even went on a run — (yes you read that right!)

Raiden Cooley, 9, woke up to a winter surprise on Sunday, February 14.

“I woke up, off my bed, because I fell off, and then all of a sudden I got cold. “I just looked outside, and I saw snow.”

Then Cooley got an idea — sledding!

“So, I was just thinking about going to the school over there to sled on that really steep hill,” said Cooley. “Why would no one want to sled? It’s like really really fun.”

While there are good times to be had, it’s important to remember that extremely low temperatures can be dangerous. Make sure you bungle up and only stay out for short periods of time.

