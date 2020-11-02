Arkansans likely to reelect Cotton despite high support for third-party challenger, Arkansas Poll reveals

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Sen. Tom Cotton (R) doesn’t face a Democratic challenger in his reelection campaign, but while he’s gaining national steam, his Libertarian opponent’s capitalizing by increasing name recognition in Arkansas. Though the race has turned out to be an interesting one, a prominent, often-accurate poll from the University of Arkansas predicted Cotton to earn overwhelming support from the increasingly-Conservative state.

Cotton, who spoke at August’s Republican National Convention, has become a national figure in the Conservative political landscape. After first coming to prominence in the Republican Party’s early-2010s Tea Party movement, which saw a host of fiscally-conservative, small-government ideologues rise in the ranks, Cotton unseated then-stalwart Sen. Mark Pryor (D) in 2014 to become the state’s junior U.S. senator.

In the post-Trump Republican Party conversation, Cotton has emerged as a potential presidential candidate and someone to move the party forward.

“The campaigning I’ve been doing this year across the country is laying the groundwork for a Republican majority in the Senate and hopefully the president’s reelection,” Cotton said in an AP article. “I am always Arkansas’ voice in the Senate, but I’ve got to tell you my voice is much stronger if I have at least 49 other Republicans there with me.”

Cotton’s cross-country stumping has rankled some, including Ricky Dale Harrington, Jr. (L)—the senator’s lone opponent in this election season. Harrington, who acknowledged the uphill battle he faced to gain name recognition, attended October’s PBS debate alone. Cotton skipped the event.

“You don’t wanna breathe life into your opponent’s campaign, especially someone that’s no-named,” Harrington said. “You can effectively run unopposed.”

When Cotton’s initial Democratic opponent Josh Mahony dropped out of the race late, a battle ensued in the third-party ranks to pick up independent and left-leaning voters. Dan Whitfield took an initial push forward, building a noted social media brand and branding himself as the only progressive candidate in the race, but he ultimately didn’t pick up enough signatures to qualify for the ballot and lost legal appeals to remedy the situation.

Harrington, who remained the only true Cotton opponent throughout, quietly picked up support through his moderate platform predicated on criminal justice and healthcare reform. The former prison chaplain and missionary is a stark contrast to Cotton, a polarizing figure in national politics.

According to the Arkansas Poll, an annual project that gauges Arkansans’ political leanings, the state is getting increasingly red as voters assimilate with the national platform. Partly because of that, Cotton will likely win reelection in an overwhelming fashion, said Prof. Janine Parry, who directs the poll.

“Senator Cotton’s approval ratings approach those of President Trump,” Parry said, noting Trump’s support in the Natural State.

The poll shows 75% of Arkansans support Cotton in this race, but 20% support Harrington. Though this would be a clear victory for the incumbent, third-party candidates traditionally don’t poll in the double-digits, Parry said.

“To be at the 20% mark which we clocked him at in this poll is extra, extra remarkable,” Parry said.

In a Capitol View interview, Cotton said he’s committed to another stimulus round if reelected.

“I’m certainly still working on it,” Cotton said. “I just want to make sure we’re putting the money where the need it.”

Harrington said he’s preparing for a historic upset, but if the Arkansas Poll proves accurate, he’d consider running for office again down the line.

“The main thing for me is helping people,” Harrington said.

Election Day is Tuesday.