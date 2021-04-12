Arkansans not showing up for their second dose

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Throughout the vaccination process, the Arkansas Department of Health has overcome a number of hurdles, the latest they’re reporting is Arkansas not showing up for their second dose.

We connected with State Epidemiologist, Dr. Jennifer Dillaha, to see what she believes is contributing to the problem. Her concern first and foremost, those missing their second dose are those who were initially vaccinated at a community event or clinic, and they’ve missed the second clinic and now don’t know how to get rescheduled. Dillaha adds case counts declining here in Arkansas might also have a hand to play.

“We know that perhaps with cases coming down, hospitalizations coming down, and the number of deaths coming down, that perhaps people don’t feel such a strong sense of urgency,” says Dillaha.

Dillaha adds even though the situation is getting better here in Arkansas, she urges everyone to still go and finish getting vaccinated. She notes other states have seen a resurgence and we should do all we can to prevent it from happening here.