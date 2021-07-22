Arkansans react to federal judge blocking abortion-ban law

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — This week, a federal judge temporarily blocked a near-total abortion-ban law set to go into effect later this month.

The law, set to go into effect July 28, would ban providers from performing abortions except to save a woman’s life. It has no exceptions for rape or incest.

Holly Dickson, the ACLU of Arkansas Executive Director, said the ruling shows the law is unconstitutional. She expects the state to challenge it.

“We got into court as quickly as we could asking for that relief,” Dickson said. “We’re really grateful that we were heard and that relief was granted.”

Patrick Deakins is a Justice of the Peace for Washington County. He wrote a pro-life resolution that passed last week, which has no legal teeth. Deakins said it can’t challenge the ruling, but he hopes it sends a message.

“I don’t think this was shocking, and I think it’s also a testament why it’s important for us as local leaders to state what we believe and what are the facts as we see them,” Deakins said.