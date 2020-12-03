Arkansas ‘AIDS Angel’ book recounts time spent caring for people left to die alone

Ruth Coker Burks records the audio version of her book “All The Young Men” at Haxton Road Studios in Bentonville, Ark.

She’s known as the AIDS Angel.



Ruth Coker Burks is a Northwest Arkansas woman who made sure hundreds of AIDS patients did not die alone. Now she’s sharing her story in a new book, hoping to remove the stigma around that deadly virus… as we battle another one during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Five solid hours at a microphone may seem like a long haul, but it’s nothing for Burks.

She spent much of the 80s and 90s caring for AIDS patients in their final days.

“I worked with well over 1,000 men,” she says.

Burks said the first time was purely happenstance. It was 1984, and she was visiting a friend battling cancer at UAMS in Little Rock.

“I noticed a door with big red bag on it – ‘don’t enter,’ you know, ‘danger,'” she recalls. “The nurses were drawing straws to see who would go out and check on this young man.”

“I stepped into that room and he wanted his momma, and I thought, ‘well, that’s easy enough, I’ll go call his mother.'”

But Burks says the nurses told her bluntly – the man’s mother didn’t want a call.

“His mother’s not coming. No one’s coming. It’s been six weeks. Nobody’s coming,” she says they told her. “I ended up staying with him for over 13 hours until he took his last breath on this Earth.”

Though that man was the first, there were many others. Burks estimates she’s comforted nearly 100 men, left to die alone.

“Who would ever think a time would come when parents would not even want their children to bury them?” Ruth Coker Burks, author of All The Young Men

So Burks did what many families back then would not. She buried them in a cemetery she inherited in Hot Springs, Arkansas.

“I started getting phone calls after that. And more phone calls… and more phone calls,” she says. “I’ve had people call and say, ‘my lover died, my brother died. Can I sprinkle him in the cemetery?,’ and it was always, ‘yes, of course.’ I really don’t know how many people are out there now.”

Now she’s sharing her story in a new book, All The Young Men. She says she was prompted to write it after suffering a stroke in 2011.

“I knew I couldn’t take this story to my grave,” she says. “This is their story, and it needed to be told because it didn’t just happen in San Francisco or New York. It happened here.”

Burks says the writing process transported her back in time, bringing up a flood of emotions.

“I didn’t realize I had PTSD until I’m, like, deep in the thick of this book,” she says. “I could still smell their individual cologne and feel their beards when I touched their faces, and it was wonderful to see them again.”

The book is getting international attention. Burks has been featured on American and Australian TV and in People magazine. Actor Ryan Reynolds is even developing a movie with Netflix based on her story.

But for now, she’s keeping it local by recording an audio book for Audible at Haxton Road Studios in Bentonville.

“Working with Ruth has been so great,” says Haxton Road Studios owner Neil Greenhaw.

He says it’s an honor to take on such a high-profile project, so his engineers are taking great care to showcase the story.

“The alert level is what we’re looking for,” Greenhaw explains, “so when people listen to this book, that they really feel what they are trying to say and, in this case, it really is a strong one.”

With many people frightened and isolated during the COVID-19 pandemic, Burks says she hopes people will better understand what many HIV and AIDS patients have experienced over the years.

“If I could say anything, it’s stigma, stigma, stigma. That’s what kills people.” Ruth Coker Burks, author of All The Young Men

“And they’re having a problem with that also with COVID,” she continues. “I’ve heard some people say, ‘we came back to our hometown, and people knew we had [COVID-19], and now they won’t come to our grocery store.’ Well, welcome to AIDS, where people wouldn’t even touch you and they would literally let you die on the sidewalk.”

Thirty years later, there is still no cure for AIDS, which kills nearly a million people a year worldwide. Burks says, while many people are able to live longer with HIV and AIDS, the medication can often cost around $35,000 per year and the drugs often have serious side effects, like bone cancer.

Burks hopes her book will help those affected by HIV and AIDS to find love, hope and acceptance.

And as the world continues to battle the COVID-19 pandemic, she feels this is the perfect time to remind people that everyone deserves love and support.

“It doesn’t matter what you have, you still need to love that person and care for that person,” she says. “They made a difference in the world. Even if they didn’t live long, they made a difference.”

All The Young Men is out now. Burks hopes to do a book tour once the pandemic ends.