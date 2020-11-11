Arkansas Air and Military Museum honors local heroes

Free Pancakes breakfast for Veterans and troops

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Wednesday, we honor the military men and women who have served in the United States Armed Forces.

Veterans Day is observed on November 11th. It marks the 11th-hour of the 11th-day, of the 11th-month of the end of World War I, in 1918.

Here at the Arkansas Air and Military Museum, veterans and troops treated to a free pancake breakfast, Wednesday morning! All other attendees are paying 5-dollars a plate.

Museum Director, Laci Shuffield said this is their way to thank the local heroes for their service.

In the kitchen, it was veterans bringing the heat and cooking breakfast. They made pancakes, sausage, biscuits and gravy.

Shuffield said because of the health crisis they are taking extra precautions to keep everyone safe, by keeping the tables spaced out and sanitizing each one after use. Staff is also wearing gloves and masks.

All of the money raised will go towards preserving its C-130 aircraft by putting it on a stand and honoring it with a veterans walk.

